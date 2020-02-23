Ghanaian gets 35 years jail sentence for drug trafficking

Justice Chuka Obiazor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday sentenced a Ghanaian, Gyan Paul, to 35 years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

The judge handed down the sentence after finding the Ghanaian guilty of unlawful trafficking of Methamphetamine.

Paul, 40, was arraigned on a five-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful exportation of 2.02 kilograms of the proscribed substance by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The convict was arrested on February 25, 2018, at the departure hall of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, during the outward clearance of Ethiopian Airlines passengers.

The judge held that the prosecution was able to prove its case against the defendant beyond every reasonable doubt.

He sentenced the Ghanaian to 15 years on both count one and three, while he was sentenced to five years on count two, totalling 35 years jail term.

Justice Obiozor, who ordered that the jail term would run concurrently, however, gave the convict an option of N250, 000 fine on count one and three.

He said the jail terms would start from the day he was convicted and sentenced.

The judge also ordered that the convicted Ghanaian be deported back to his country after serving the jail terms and his traveling passport be forfeited to the Ghanaian government.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Julian Iroabobuchi, told the court that Paul was arrested with the banned substance concealed in a tomato tin packed in “Ghana Must Go” bags by the NDLEA operatives.

