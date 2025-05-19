Ghanaian govt gives Elon Musk’s Starlink one month to stop operations

The Ghanaian government has given a satellite internet company, Starlink, owned by world’s richest man, Elon Musk has been given a one-month to stop operation in the West African country.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) of Ghana, in a statement on Monday, said that Starlink does not have a license to provide internet services in the country.

However, there were reports of the company’s services being used and advertised domestically.

Starlink has been given a 30-day warning by the NCA to stop operations or risk legal and regulatory repercussions.

This includes the possible confiscation of equipment and penalties for people or companies who enable the unlicensed service.

The NCA also threatened to go after merchants selling Starlink kits or advertise the service without authorization.

The public has been cautioned against using the service until it has received complete authorization.

Starlink had since been placed under notice by Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam George.

“Meet our rules, which include setting up a local office and support center to ensure customers can get help when needed, or pack up,” he stated.

