Ghanaian native doctor claims he killed T.B Joshua in spiritual battle | Ripples Nigeria

Ghanaian native doctor claims he killed T.B Joshua in spiritual battle
A Ghanaian spiritualist and native doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, claims he killed Nigerian televangelist founder of The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, during a spiritual battle on Saturday, May 5.
The controversial Bonsam who is known for making weird pronouncements, including claims that Joshua was responsible for the death of former Ghana President John Atta Mills, released a video on Thursday where he said he had given the late Joshua a 9 to10-year ultimatum to live.
In the video, the fetish priest is heard saying that Joshua had dared and tried to kill him in a spiritual battle and he had vowed to deal with the Nigerian man of God at the end of the 10 years.
“TB Joshua tried to kill me spiritually. He said he was going to fight me in the spiritual realm after I accused him of killing late President John Atta Mills.
“When I said this, many people came after me for attacking a man of God.
“I gave him a 9 to 10-year ultimatum that I will show him that only God can judge me on this earth. We went into a spiritual contest and I won that battle.”
By Isaac Dachen
