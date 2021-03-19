Ghanaian Police says embattled singer, Barry Jhay, not involved in Kashy Godson's death | Ripples Nigeria

The Ghanaian Police has published a statement pertaining to the sudden demise of Kashy Godson, a Nigerian record executive and founder of the music label, Cash Nation.

They have revealed that embattled singer, Barry Jhay is not involved in the controversial death of his label boss.

It would be recalled that Kashy Godson the founder and CEO of Cash Nation Entertainment allegedly took his own life after battling depression.

Following the news of Kashy Godson’s death on March 7, 2021; it had been shrouded with mystery as different stories of his death filled the Nigerian digital space.

However, the Office of the District Commander, Ghana Police Service, Adabraka-Accra, has revealed what led to the death of the record label owner.

According to a statement released by the Ghana Police on Monday, Godson committed suicide.

The statement read in part:

“It was established during investigation that on 7th March 2021, the deceased ― Babatunde Michael Abiodu ― a Nigerian, together with two Nigerians, Oluwakayode, a male, and a female friend, came to Beauford Ridge Apartment at Adabraka and checked in for three-bedroom apartment to lodge.

“That in the mid-night of the same day, the deceased’s male friend, Oluwakayode Balogun, and one Ghanaian music producer were in one of the rented rooms doing recording and editing when the deceased girlfriend, who was in one of the bedrooms with the deceased, suddenly rushed into the recording room and reported that the deceased was behaving abnormally.

“On receipt of the report, the deceased’s friend, Oluwakayode Balogun, came out to see what was happening.

He met the deceased and then approached him to ascertain what really the matter was.

To his surprise, the deceased became more violent and attacked him instead, which resulted in a scuffle between the deceased and his friend, the suspect, Oluwakayode Balogun; and in the process, the deceased hurt him with a water closet cover and pressing iron and also pulled a knife and threatened to stab him to death.

“The suspect, for fear of his life, ran away to the reception. Further investigation also revealed that after the suspect had succeeded in escaping, he spent 15 minutes outside of the apartment before the deceased threw himself over the corridor from the fourth floor to the down floor and died instantly.

“This assertion was corroborated and confirmed by an eye witness who occupies another apartment next to the deceased who could not bear the level of disturbances and came out to meet the deceased who kept on disturbing.

“The witness pleaded with the deceased to minimize his disturbance but he ignored him and continued misbehaving abnormally.

The witness decided to leave him alone to his fate, moved a short distance away from him and was monitoring the behaviour of the deceased for about 30 minutes until he finally raised himself over the corridor from the fourth floor of the building, fell on the floor in a prostate position and died instantly.”

The Ghana Police said a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage installed at the reception covered the movement of the suspect and the deceased during and after the event and was played before counsels from both the deceased and suspect’s lawyers.

The statement said all parties were satisfied with the footage of the incident, which occurred on that fateful day at Beauford Ridge Apartment, Adabraka, as there were no questions raised concerning the CCTV coverage leading to the death of the deceased.

It added that on March 10, 2021, a post-mortem examination was performed on the body of the deceased by a pathologist of the Police hospital ― C/Supt. Dr O. Owusu Afriyie ― who gave the provisional cause of death as “severe head injury; fall from a height”.

