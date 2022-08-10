Ghanaian President, Akufo-Addo, denies urging Tinubu to step down for Peter Obi

The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has denied writing on Facebook that he advised Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, to support Peter Obi).

Akufo-Addo claimed in a tweet on Tuesday that the post about Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, was untrue and malicious.

The president of Ghana asserted that he did not write such a post and that he would never meddle in Nigeria’s politics or domestic issues.

“My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to ‘give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health’,” Akufo-Addo tweeted.

The Ghanaian President reiterated that Nigeria and Ghana had enjoyed decades of relationship and he would not interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so.

“Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”

My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health”. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/qdDkyNNbtz — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 9, 2022

