Ghanaian President apologises to Buhari over demolition of Nigeria High Commission building

June 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari over the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigeria High Commission in his country.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari during a telephone conversation that he had directed a full investigation into the incident.

Armed men had on Friday stormed the staff quarters of the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana with bulldozers and demolished a block of apartments on the property.

The building was being constructed to accommodate staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.

Shehu said: “Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court.”

