Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, mocks Davido over acquisition of Rolls Royce Cullinan | Ripples Nigeria

Ghanaian recording artiste, Shatta Wale has taken to his Instagram stories to ridicule Nigerian icon, Davido who recently acquired a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

On Thursday, David Adeleke, better known as Davido took to his various social media platforms to unveil his recently acquired vehicle.

Making the announcement of his new ride, Davido wrote;

“We rise by lifting others but don’t forget to reward yourself!!!

”WHO DEY ZUZU!! Just copped my first RR!!

”God is good! I’m forever grateful to y’all!! … oh yea 2021 BTW ”

Read also: ‘I have five mansions. These are my Grammy,’ Ghanaian artiste mocks Burna Boy, Wizkid

Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale took to Instagram to make snide remarks about the award-winning Nigerian singer.

Shatta Wale mocked Davido; deriding him primarily because of his rich father’s influential status.

The Ghanaian singer wrote;

“I don’t use my father’s money for hype.

I use my own money, to do my sh*t.

Real hustlers are real moneymakers.

We started from the bottom, now we here.”

Shatta Wale who has a song with American songstress, Beyonce also bragged about his international recognition despite not being signed with a major label.

He continued;

I’ve not been signed to a label in America yet.

But I’ve been recognized by Beyonce, just imagine when I get signed?

I will have a song with Nebu Kad Nezar”

Davido is yet to respond to Shatta Wale’s post on his Instagram platform.

Join the conversation

Opinions