Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale seen kissing bodyguard on the lips (VIDEO)

Published

38 mins ago

on

The video of Ghanaian recording artiste, Shatta Wale kissing his bodyguard Shatta Kumoji has gone viral on social media.

The controversial singer was said to be appreciating his bodyguard for the services he has rendered to him throughout the years.

“I love you mehn… you kept your word,” Shatta Wale said as he put his neck chain around Kumoji’s neck.

“God is good. I received it,” Kumoji responded as the diamond neck chain was placed around his neck.

Afterwards, Shatta Wale planted a kiss on Kumoji’s mouth.

Watch the video below.

Since the video surfaced on social media, netizens have debated and questioned Shatta Wale’s s*xuality. Some social media commentators argued that the Ghanaian kissed his bodyguard to appreciate him for the good works he has done so far.

Below is a cross-section gathered from the microblogging site, Twitter.

Opinions

