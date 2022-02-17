Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale seen kissing bodyguard on the lips (VIDEO)

The video of Ghanaian recording artiste, Shatta Wale kissing his bodyguard Shatta Kumoji has gone viral on social media.

The controversial singer was said to be appreciating his bodyguard for the services he has rendered to him throughout the years.

“I love you mehn… you kept your word,” Shatta Wale said as he put his neck chain around Kumoji’s neck.

“God is good. I received it,” Kumoji responded as the diamond neck chain was placed around his neck.

Afterwards, Shatta Wale planted a kiss on Kumoji’s mouth.

Watch the video below.

Celebrities the kiss women e reached shatta wale turn e kiss man 😹 DAVIDO WIZKID BURNER BOY CHELSEA SHATTA WALE HAZARD PSG pic.twitter.com/pwjigqHXw5 — Kvng Drizz (@drizz_kvng) February 17, 2022

Since the video surfaced on social media, netizens have debated and questioned Shatta Wale’s s*xuality. Some social media commentators argued that the Ghanaian kissed his bodyguard to appreciate him for the good works he has done so far.

Below is a cross-section gathered from the microblogging site, Twitter.

Shatta Wale, when asked to explain what he was doing with the guy Shatta: pic.twitter.com/iuNjkTaDB2 — Osikani Mpena 💓 (@vennicensem) February 17, 2022

Twitter squad when Shatta Wale kissed a man😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oeMMtaqC7W — Aj (@1reall_AJ) February 17, 2022

Shattawale got all of u tlking abt him again😂😂😂😂Neqqa knows business — Webby god (@SonMaame) February 17, 2022

So Shatta wale kissed this hard lips? Ana negga be g*y 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3nTBJC1iSQ — GOD OF AGENDA 😋 (@AgendaDocx) February 17, 2022

Shatta wale was just a normal weed smoker at that boy's age. Luckily he's 45 now and still fooling — Kama Sly TV || YouTube (@KaMa_Sly) February 17, 2022

