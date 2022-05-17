Ghana’s CarePoint secures $10m bridge round to scale venture. 1 other story and a trivia.

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Ghana’s CarePoint secures $10m bridge round to scale venture

A Ghanaian health-tech startup, CarePoint, has announced securing a $10 million bridge round to expand its footprint in Africa.

The startup’s founder and CEO, Dr. Sangu Delle, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

The latest funding round was led by TRB Advisors, and saw participation from Delle, Breyer Capital, Beyond Capital Ventures (BVC), M3, Inc, Asia Pacific Land/ Natural World Limited, and Alan Waxman.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the latest fund brings the total funding raised by CarePoint to $30 million.

CarePoint, formerly known as Africa Health Holdings, is a digital health provider powering operations for medical assets across Africa via AI and telemedicine solutions.

The Accra-based startup was founded by Sangu Delle in 2017, and is headquartered in Accra, Ghana with offices in Nigeria and New York.

Delle, while commenting on the funding said:

“The micro-clinics will have, at most, 12 employees, including a nurse. The patients will consult with doctors virtually.

“We are taking this route because we realized that as much as the mobile subscription in Africa is great and growing, if you look at it from an internet penetration perspective, so many people are still locked out because they cannot afford mobile data.”

Tech Trivia: What are backlinks?

A Incoming links from external websites.

B Internal links that link to a website’s home page.

C Reciprocal links between two websites.

D Links that no longer direct to the correct webpage.

Answer: see end of post

Read also :Norway’s Pangea looks to support African startups. 1 other story and a trivia

2. New York’s dating app, Hinge, launches new feature to ignite users’ self-care conversation

A New York-based popular dating app, Hinge, has announced launching a new feature “Self-Care Prompts” that helps spark conversation around self-care among matched users.

Hinge’s director of relationship science, Logan Ury, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

Hinge, which was founded in 2011, claims to be the only dating app that emphasizes long-term connections between users over superficiality.

Co-founded by Bennett Richardson, Frances Haugen, Justin McLeod, and Matt O’Donnell, the social discovery network helps users meet new people through an application.

Commenting on the importance of the new self-care feature, Ury said:

“People have been working on themselves and want to be with someone who’s done the same.

“By adding Self-Care Prompts, Hinge is helping singles show that they prioritize their mental health, and are ready to connect in a deeper, more authentic way.”

Trivia answer: Incoming links from external websites.

A backlink is an incoming link from an external website to a specific webpage. For example, if you publish a webpage and 20 other websites link to it, your webpage has 20 backlinks.

Links to the page from within your own website are not included in the backlink total.

By Kayode Hamsat

