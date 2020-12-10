Ghana’s main opposition party members reject Akufo-Ado’s election victory

The election victory of the incumbent President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo which was announced by the electoral commission has been rejected by the main opposition party citing alleged irregularities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, officials of Ghana’s main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) said that they would make known their next course of action soon following the elections which were tightly contested and largely peaceful.

“Overwhelming evidence available makes it impossible for us to accept this spurious and hurried conclusion,” Haruna Iddrisu, a member of parliament for the main opposition party (NDC) said at a press conference.

“We intend to take decisive and concrete steps, both with the presidential and parliamentary results, to overturn this brazen and shameless attack on our democracy,” Iddrisu, the main opposition party member added.

In a victory speech, the president-elect leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) waved aside the allegations of the opposition party while addressing his jubilant supporters, calling for peace.

“Now is the time, irrespective of political affiliations, to unite, join hands and stand shoulder to shoulder,” 76-year-old Akufo-Addo said.

The chairperson of the country’s electoral commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa, who announced the election result at a press briefing on Wednesday, said Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) scored 6,730,413 or 51.59 percent of total votes while Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) garnered 6,214,889 or 47.36 percent of total votes.

