Ghana’s PAL launches payment service infrastructure. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Ghana’s PAL launches payment service infrastructure

A Ghanaian fintech startup, PAL, has launched a payment service infrastructure it developed to help financial institutions solve industry-related challenges.

The new service infrastructure is expected to drive financial inclusion in African countries without proper payment infrastructure.

PAL was founded in January 2020 by Dady Maël and Kader Saka.

Operating in the fintech space, the startup helps Financial institutions, Banks, global brands and remittance businesses disburse money to different mobile network wallets in multiple currencies across Africa.

Speaking on the need for African countries to have a proper payment system, Maël noted that PAL’s developed API would help shorten transaction time.

He said: “Many African countries do not have the proper payment infrastructure built to connect unbanked individuals owning mobile wallets to the international financial stream.

“In some countries where the infrastructure is in place, it is challenging to deal with the telecoms and can take literally three-to- seven months before getting the API.

“We have 11 companies onboard from Benin, Ghana, the US, Nigeria and France, and we have done a total of 50,000 transactions.”

Tech Trivia: What is the primary input device of a tablet?

A Keyboard

B Mouse

C Touchscreen

D Trackpad

Answer: see end of post

Read also: KUDI-KUDA CONFUSION: Nigerian fintech startup, Kudi, rebrands as Nomba

2. India’s bike taxi startup, Rapido, secures $180M financing round

An Indian commercial bike startup, Rapido, has secured $180M in Series D financing round.

The new raiser was led by Swiggy and saw the participation of TVS Motor Company and existing investors to include Westbridge, Shell Ventures and Nexus Ventures.

The funding comes as the Indian startup seeks to broaden its fleet network across the country.

Focused on two-wheeler, the startup was founded in 2015 with base in Bangalore, Karnataka, India.

Sriharsha Majety, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, told the media that the company contributed to the transformation going on in India.

“We hold a lot of respect for the resilience Rapido has displayed in transforming the mobility and logistics space in India,” he said.

Trivia answer: Touchscreen

A tablet, or tablet PC, is a portable computer that uses a touchscreen as its primary input device. Most tablets are slightly smaller and weigh less than the average laptop.

While some tablets include fold-out keyboards, others, such as the Apple iPad and Motorola Xoom, only offer touchscreen input.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now