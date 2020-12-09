Ghana’s president, Akufo-Addo re-elected

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been re-elected for another term of four years after he defeated former president John Mahama in a tightly contested presidential election.

The chairperson of the country’s electoral commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa, who announced the election result at a press briefing on Wednesday, said Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) scored 6,730,413 or 51.59 percent of total votes while Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) garnered 6,214,889 or 47.36 percent of total votes.

She said: “On the basis of the foregoing election results and by the powers vested in me as the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the interim officer of the election, it is my duty and honour to declare Nana Akufo-Addo as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana.”

Monday’s presidential and parliamentary vote in the West African nation has been described as free and fair by observers.

But Mahama on Tuesday accused Akufo-Addo of exhibiting undemocratic credentials.

He also alleged that the president used the military to influence the outcome of the election.

Akufo-Addo also defeated the former president in the 2016 election.

