Ghana’s SecondSTAX secures $1.6m pre-seed funding. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Ghana’s SecondSTAX secures $1.6m pre-seed funding

A Ghanaian fintech startup, SecondSTAX, has on Friday secured $1.6m pre-seed funding to expand its geographical footprint.

Co-founder and CEO, Eugene Tawiah, confirmed the new funding in a media release.

SecondSTAX bills itself as a platform that connects institutional investors like pension funds and broker-dealers with international markets.

“We expect that in the next 18 to 24 months, the revenue coming from these clients starts to become incrementally impactful in terms of being able to shift us from startup mode to an actual running concept generating meaningful revenue,” said Tawiah.

SecondSTAX was launched in 2020 by Eugene Tawiah and Duke Lartey.

2. Two Africans join Binance Global Advisory Board

Nigeria’s Ibukun Awosika, and South Africa’s Leslie Maasdorp, have been appointed to join Binance CEO as members of Binance Global Advisory Board.

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, confirmed the appointment in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria.

Ibukun Awosika, who is a Nigerian finance chief, was the First Female Chairman of the First Bank of Nigeria, and hasgone on to chair several national and international committees.

Leslie Maasdorp, however, hailed from South Africa, and is the Vice President and Chief Financial among other national and international roles previously held.

Commenting on the appointment, Zhao said:

“With the speed and pace that Web3, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology are developing, it’s vital Binance draws on its knowledge, diverse experiences, and backgrounds to help us properly and successfully navigate such a dynamic industry.”

Other advisors on the Board include David Plouffe, Max Baucus, HyungRin Bang, Adalberto Palma, Bruno Bezard, Henrique de Campos Meirelles, David Wright, Christine Schäfer, and Lord Vaizey.

Tech Trivia: Which adjective describes an outdated function in a programming language?

A. Dithered

B. Delisted

C. Deprecated

D. Defragmented

Answer: see end of post

3. Hadean secures $30 million series A round to power the metaverse

A U.K.-based distributed, spatial computing startup, Hadean, has announced securing a $30 million series A round.

Hadean CEO, Craig Beddis, confirmed the new development in a media release on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that backers in the new funding include lead investor Molten Ventures (formerly Draper Esprit), Tencent, 2050 Capital, Alumni Ventures, Aster Capital, Entrepreneur First, InQtel, and Epic Games.

Hadead fashions itself as a venture-backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse.

The company was founded in 2015 by Aidan Hobson Sayers, Alec Mocatta, Craig Beddis, Jason Hardjosoekatmo, and Rashid Mansoor.

“Hadean’s mission is to bridge physical and virtual worlds — to help us make better decisions and ultimately improve the quality of our lives in the physical world,” Beddis said.

In July, Hadean was awarded a contract with the British Army to build a simulated training environment for land warfare.

Trivia Answer: Deprecated

In the world of software development, “deprecated” refers to functions or elements that are in the process of being replaced by newer ones.

The term comes from the word “deprecate,” which means to disapprove of something.

By Kayode Hamsat

