Ghana’s Swoove launches logistics services for SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia

1. Ghana’s Swoove launches logistics services for SMEs

Swoove, a Ghanaian startup, has launched venture to help SMEs access logistics services within the metropolis.

The startup connects businesses with network logistics services to enable them to reach customers across the continent.

According to local sources, the startup was founded by university friends who started working together straight out of university in 2018.

Speaking on the vision of the startup, Kwaku Tabiri, Swoove’s CEO, noted that logistics is the major challenge of most SMEs.

Kwaku said: “After a year of working on it, we realised that a major problem for our customers was delivery – it was expensive and not easily accessible, making the platform incredibly difficult to grow.

“Just like how e-commerce sites require payments, we realised the e-commerce sector also needs logistics – a seamless ease of access to affordable delivery, which was missing from the market.”

“Moreover, in the wake of the pandemic, the e-commerce space became increasingly competitive, propagating the need for logistics. More people fled to online commerce and that’s when we saw the opportunity. Nobody was solving the delivery problem.”

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is not a programming language?

A Java

B Ruby

C Perl

D Marble

Answer: See end of post

2. Algerian transport startup Yassir secures $30m Series A

Yassir, an Algerian on-demand transport platform, has secured a US$30 million Series A funding round.

The new raiser, according to media sources, will help the startup grow in existing markets and expand into new ones.

Yassir was founded in 2017 as an on-demand ride-hailing platform, offering last mile delivery services.

Today, the startup works with more than 40,000 partners across Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

The Series A round was led by a large network of key strategic investors including WndrCo, DN Capital, Kismet Capital, Spike Ventures and Quiet Capital, and also includes Endeavor Catalyst, FJ Labs, VentureSouq, Nellore Capital, Moving Capital and various notable angel investors.

Before this, Yassir had previously raised US$13.25M in an undisclosed seed round in which Y Combinator was a participant.

3. MEST Express accelerator opens call for application

MEST Express accelerator programme has opened applications for early-stage Ghanaian startups.

The accelerator is designed to scale startups’ operations through exposure and product development.

According to local sources, MEST Express is one of three programmes, alongside Pre-MEST and MEST Scale, that MEST is currently running in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

The 20-week accelerator programme aims to equip early-stage ventures with the skills and resources they require to accelerate their growth, and offers free training, mentorship, resources, and support to participating startups.

At the end of the programme, startups in each cohort will have the opportunity to participate in a pitching session where top-performing ventures will receive up to US$20,000 in equity-free grant funding.

Launched in September 2020, the program has, till date, accelerated more than 40 early-stage ventures.

Trivia Answer: Marble

Marble is odd in the pack. While Java and Ruby are popular, Perl is a specialised programming language.

Perl is a family of two high-level, general-purpose, interpreted, dynamic programming languages. “Perl” refers to Perl 5, but from 2000 to 2019 it also referred to its redesigned “sister language”, Perl 6, before the latter’s name was officially changed to Raku in October 2019.

