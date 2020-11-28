Ghastly auto accident claims six lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No fewer than six persons involved in an accident at Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Saturday, have been confirmed dead, with one other person badly injured.

It was learnt that the accident happened at about 7am, involving a truck and a Honda Pilot SUV.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed the development of the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

According to Umar, the accident which involved eight men and a woman was caused by excessive speeding of the driver of the Jeep.

He noted that five of the men and the woman died.

He said, “the driver of the Honda Pilot Jeep, marked LSR 525 FY, was on excessive speed, lost control of the vehicle and subsequently rammed into the moving truck with registration number KRV 716 ZV.”

He however, disclosed that the injured passenger was already receiving treatment at the Idera Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue in Ipara.

He further urged motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules, avoid dangerous driving, excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking.

