Ghastly lone crash claims five lives, injures 15 in Bauchi

A lone fatal accident which occurred in Bauchi State involving a mass transit bus belonging to Kano Line Transport Company has claimed six lives while 15 others were injured.

The accident which occurred on Sunday afternoon was confirmed by the Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) through the Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi while speaking to our Correspondent on Monday.

Yusuf Abdullahi added that the fatal crash occurred on Sunday, at about 11.30am at Kwanan Digiza, along Jama’are-Azare road saying that the crash was caused by speed violation by the driver.

The FRSC Commander said that, “The crash occurred on Sunday, 7th November, 2021 at about 11.30am at Kwanan Digiza, along Jama’are-Azare highway. It involved a commercial Toyota Hiace Bus which has a number plate: KN21-H41. It is a vehicle belonging to Kano line. It was caused by speed violation, the vehicle went off the road and crashed”.

According to him, “The crash involved 21 people, four male adults, 14 female adults, one male child and two female children . Immediately our men at the Azare office were called, our personnel rushed to the scene of the crash for rescue operation,”.

He added that: “When they got there, they rushed the victims to the Jama’are General Hospital for medical treatment and confirmation. Upon arrival, six female adults were confirmed dead by a medical doctor while 15 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Fifteen others were injured. They are made up of four male adults, eight female adults, one male child and two female children.” he added.

The FRSC Boss lamented the menace of speed violation by motorists which has led to the loss of lives and properties across the state saying that, “When we flagged off the ember months campaign, what we charged drivers on was for them to maintain a safe speed limit but they don’t”.

He stressed that, “You can imagine now, this lone crash has claimed the lives of six people from different families, imagine this kind of calamity” .

Yusuf Abdullahi appealed saying, “We call on drivers to be mindful movement f the way they drive on the road. They should always drive at a reasonable speed and they should obey all traffic rules and regulations so that crashes can be reduced to the barest minimum.”

He particularly warned that all precautions should be taken by every road users particularly drivers considering that there is always heavy traffic flow at this period of the year just as he warned against night travels.

By Yemi Kanji , Bauchi…

