Giadom fights on, writes INEC not to recognise ongoing Edo APC gov primary

Embattled Victor Giadom does not seem ready to jettison his claim as the acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The factional acting chairman of the APC, has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging it to disregard the party’s ongoing governorship primary in Edo State.

In a letter he addressed to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, which was received by the electoral body on Monday, Giadom said “as the acting chairman” of the APC, he did not authorized the exercise in Edo.

He said INEC should not give support to direct primary election conducted by a committee chaired by Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State.

He wrote, “Kindly note that as the acting chairman of our party, I did not authorise such a committee, neither have I inaugurated one.

“You are, therefore, advised not to give any support to any such committee or to monitor any such primaries.”

While Giadom accepted that the party had fixed June 22 to conduct the exercise, he, however, said that the primary had been rescheduled and a new date would be communicated to INEC soon.

Giadom said he had equally sent a copy of the letter to the relevant law enforcement agencies and the Anslem Ojezua led Edo faction of the APC.

