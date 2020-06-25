GIADOM: Tinubu has been thrown under the bus, retired from politics —Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had been “thrown under the bus and retired from politics.”

The former minister stated this in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s recognition of Victor Giadom as the acting national chairman of the ruling APC.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, @realFFK: “First Oshiomole is kicked out by the Court of Appeal. Then his preferred replacement, Ajimobi, falls into a coma. Then his arch-rival, Giadom is recognised by Buhari as Nat. Chairman.

“Conclusion: it is over for Tinubu. He has been thrown under the bus and retired from politics!”

Recall that since the Appeal Court affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the APC in a recent ruling, the party has been thrown into confusion.

The members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) following the development had appointed a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, said to be ill and hospitalised, as its acting chairman.

However, Victor Giadom, the deputy national secretary of the party declared himself as the APC’s acting national chairman.

But the APC NWC claimed that Giadom lost his position as the party’s deputy national secretary since 2018, when he resigned to be a running mate to Tonye Cole, Rivers governorship candidate in the 2019 election.

Consequently, 17 of the NWC members selected and swore in Worgu Boms as the party’s new deputy national secretary, to replace Giadom.

Not giving up, Giadom recently summoned a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated to hold on June 25, which got the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Responding to the apparent political intrigues in the ruling APC, Fani-Kayode, who supposed the NWC had the backing of Tinubu, therefore, described Buhari’s acceptance of Giadom as an end to the political career of the South West political leader.

