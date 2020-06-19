GIADOM TO INEC: I’m the new APC chairman

The embattled former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, has forwarded a letter to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, claiming he was the new National Chairman of the party.

In the letter dated June 18, 2020 with reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/020/014, Giadom, who left the APC National Working Committee (NWC) ahead of the 2019 general election, told the commission to henceforth serve all letters and other correspondences on him.

The Rivers State High Court had on Friday ordered the ex-deputy national secretary to stop parading himself as APC national chairman.

The letter read: “I want to respectfully through this medium bring it to your attention that I have been appointed as the acting National Chairman of the APC. A copy of the order of the FCT High Court, Abuja, affirming my authority as the acting national chairman of the APC is herewith attached.

Yet another twist to APC crisis as court grants 'perpetual injunction' restraining Giadom from acting as chairman

“Please note that the earlier order of the FCT High Court suspending Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from office on March 4, 2020, as affirmed by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, on June 16, 2020. Mr. Oshiomhole’s appeals were dismissed on that date. Copies of the orders of the court in the two cases are herewith attached for your perusal.

“As the acting national chairman of the party, all processes, documents, and communications including those concerning the conduct of elections meant for the APC are to be served on me.”

