GIG Logistics launches crypto payment gateway on GIGGO app

Africa’s logistics giant and tech-first company, GIG Logistics, has launched a crypto payment gateway on its GIGGO app.

The development comes as the last-mile delivery company seeks to lead and drive inclusion in areas of ecommerce payment facilitation in Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported in September, 2021 that the company, alongside GIG Mobility, was finalising the integration of a crypto wallet into the framework of its service app.

According to the leading last-mile company, the development was consummated through a partnership deal with XPAD, a crypto platform that will power its custodial services backend.

The addition of the wallet will provide users with an opportunity to explore an alternative payment channel through digital currency.

Cryptocurrency, which is fast changing the world’s view on money, has brought a new wave of innovation to businesses globally.

American data analysis company, Finder, puts the global adoption rate of crypto at 15.5 percent as at December 2021, 4.3 places up from 11.2 percent in October 2021.

GIG Logistics was founded in 2012 as a courier and logistics services company in Lagos, Nigeria. Since its launch, it has continued to operate wholly as an intelligence and technology management company, what industry analysts describe as a significant difference from its competitors.

Ten years later, the brand has piloted some of the industry’s innovation, and expanded across the country with additional international footprints in the US, UK and West Africa.

The logistics company’s crypto drive marks yet another major milestone for the Chidi Ajaere-led company. Through the development, the company stands a chance to become a reference point and market leader in the countries it operates.

While the world, on one hand, becomes increasingly open to cryptocurrency, the company (on the other hand) gears towards attracting and converting some of the earliest users.

According to a Lagos-based crypto merchant, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the wallet integration is a welcome idea.

He said: “I see how GIG Logistics is creating new markets as it enters into the future. This is particularly exciting and I can’t wait to try it out. If only other service providers can match this pace, we (crypto holders) won’t have to ever exchange our assets with fiat before use.”

GIGL’s Director of Operations, Ocholi Etu, who weighed in on the development, told Ripples Nigeria that the plan was to release the service to 8,000-10,000 users within two weeks.

He said: “The crypto wallet will be released in beta phases to 2,000 users and progress to 8000-10000 users within two weeks before finally being released to all. The beta version of the wallet will give room for adequate feedback on functionalities and user experience.”

He added, “We are advocates for borderless transactions, progress and economic freedom. As a global delivery partner to all our users worldwide, we want to offer the ability to do much more than deliveries by providing digital services that promote efficiency, ease and wealth. Our customers be they individuals, e-commerce merchants or corporate partners, can now buy and hold digital assets on GIGGo through the integration with XPAD.

The new feature, once fully deployed and made available to the public, will allow users perform key digital transactions like buy, store, send, withdraw and earn from digital assets. Users will also be eligible for rewards in cryptocurrency as well as have the ability to pay for global transactions unrestricted.

