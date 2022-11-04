GIG Logistics sheds light on int’l market practice at Twitter workshop for business owners

A leading logistics firm, GIG Logistics, on Friday, hosted an online conversation and shared tips on how small business owners can break into international markets.

The conversation, which was held on Twitter Spaces and attended by Ripples Nigeria, had the firm’s representative in China, Eleanor Ezeanya, and United States-based Lanre Olagunje as speakers.

More than 100 Twitter users turned to the conversation which lasted about two hours.

Olagunje spoke on the challenges faced by businesses trying to explore international markets.

He said: “Doing business in a new country comes with its own challenges, especially in terms of regulations and getting to know what the Customs duties are, which is usually due to the trade laws between the country of origin and the point of destination.

“Also, some markets don’t ship certain goods. China, for example, is a very peculiar market. Goods are shipped majorly from two cities – Guangzhou and Hong Kong. Although you can’t ship anything electronics from Guangzhou you can ship it out from Hong Kong.

“So it takes a lot of research before opening up into a different market. But for us at GIG Logistics, we help to take your goods to or from that country as fast as possible, and at affordable prices. You can also track every step of your shipments, including the door-to-door deliveries.”

He said the company was making international trade easier by giving Nigerian businesses the option of paying for goods in Naira through its platform while the company takes up the challenge of delivering the goods.

He also touched on the insurance for shipped goods.

Olagunje added: “Insurance is a default for every shipment we make. And since it is insured, it is very easy for you to make claims. All you need do if anything happens to your goods is to reach out to us and we can handle any complaints.”

The supply chain expert allayed the fears of Nigerians about the spending limit introduced by banks for international transactions.

United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Zenith Bank, Union Bank, and Sterling Bank had recently reduced the amount customers can spend outside the country to $20 per month on Naira cards.

“Nigerians can use the last-mile firm to purchase products from foreign countries in naira, without worrying about their bank’s international spending limit,” he concluded.

Ezeanya, who has been doing business with Nigeria for over 22 years, played down the language barrier between Nigerian business owners and their Chinese suppliers.

On the possibility of customizing goods shipped from China, she said: “Yes, it is possible. You need to have an attorney’s letter in that respect. Once we get the letter, you can then ask us to do anything on your goods as you wish, and we will produce and send your goods to Nigeria or any other part of the world.”

“Assisting you to purchase goods in China is easier and faster when you send links to the goods rather than just pictures. It is better to send links with which we can meet up with the suppliers and get your products shipped. With pictures alone, it might take more time to ascertain the exact specifications you have in mind.”

By: Ben Ugbana and Lekan Fakoyejo

