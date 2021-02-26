GIG Logistics, Visa hit milestone. Here’s what it means for the SME ecosystem | Ripples Nigeria

Business
GIG Logistics, Visa hit milestone. Here’s what it means for the SME ecosystem
The new partnership deal between Africa’s leading logistics service provider, GIGL, and American multinational financial services corporation, Visa, is a major milestone for both players.
The partnership, a product of intensive search for an enduring business model to empower SMEs within the eCommerce space in Nigeria, is built around a special tariff system that delivers extra value to merchants.
While this model will cause a direct benefit to vendors across the world’s most populous black nation, the multiplier effects lie majorly in the opportunity it holds for registered merchants on the platform to manage their costs and scale profits.
In Nigeria, where major businesses run by merchants with thin pocket thrive on their ability to identify logistics partners who can help them cut cost, the new partnership between the duo will go a long way to serve in this regards, easing and beating down cost on logistics needs.
Founded in 2012, but constantly distinguishing its class with a clear defined market path across Africa, GIG Logistics, again, sets the pace in the industry.
Read also: GIG Logistics makes grand entry into Ghana. The AGILITY app looks to redefine battle for market share
With the new partnership in place, existing vendors and merchants earlier signed on with the America financial player will discover GIGL from Visa’s Business Hub portal or hit the Merchant Portal Page directly on the GIGL platform.
For an industry, like logistics, that is constantly growing in magnitude and significance, especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the reviewed pecks from the new partnership is capable of dousing the heat on charges such that an average vendor can afford to use a safe, efficient and secured system.
For instance, small business owners can access up to 25% discounts on all GIGL tariffs when they fund their wallets with a Visa business or corporate card via the GIGGo App or the GIGL website.
With local and global businesses seeking more cost effective solutions to their logistics challenges, especially those structures around e-commerce, the new partnership looks to fill a void that guarantees tremendous returns in the value chain.
Aside the need for large organisations to encourage small businesses regain balance after the appalling impact of the pandemic, the new partnership also symbolises how Africa’s leading logistics company is going out of its way to build sustainable models designed to promote ease of doing business in communities where most service companies are profit-first by DNA.
By Ridwan Adelaja
