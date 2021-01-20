Girl found in Yobe govt’s lodge died of drug overdose – Police

The Yobe State police command said on Tuesday the secondary school graduate found dead at the state government’s lodge in Damaturu earlier this month died as a result of drug overdose.

Reports had earlier said the girl died after a bout of s3x with an official of the Ministry of Police Affairs.

The command’s spokesman, Dungus AbdulKareem, who disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu, said the case against the four suspects arrested in connection with the incident was no longer homicide.

According to Aldulkareem, the girl died of cardio-respiratory failure resulting from an excessive use of drugs.

He said: “On January 7, 2021, at about 7:00 a.m., the Yobe State Police Command apprehended four suspects in connection with the death of a girl who died at the government lodge, Damaturu. The case has been under investigation at the state CID, Damaturu.

“An autopsy was conducted on the corpse at the University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, to unravel the actual cause of death. In this regard, the post-mortem examination has revealed that the deceased died as a result of cardio-respiratory failure resulting from excessive use of drugs, or drug overdose.

“With the conclusion of investigation, the suspects will soon be arraigned on charges other than homicide, including criminal conspiracy, procurement, and adultery.”

The command also urged members of the public to desist from peddling unfounded rumours that could be detrimental to the interest of the girl’s family and the general security of the state.

