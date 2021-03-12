Girlfriend of late label owner, Kashy Godson says artiste, Barry Jhay, not to blame for his demise | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Girlfriend of late label owner, Kashy Godson says artiste, Barry Jhay, not to blame for his demise
Aliyah, the girlfriend of the late Nigerian music executive and record label owner, Kashy Godson has defended singer, Barry Jhay.
According to Aliyah, the singer is not to blame for the death of his boss.
Recall several days ago, Barry Jhay was arrested in Ghana following the sudden death of Cash Nation Entertainment boss, Kashy Godson.
Aliyah who said she dated the late C.E.O. of Cash Nation Entertainment for two years said Barry Jhay had nothing to do with his death.
“I want everyone to know that he was not depressed, neither was he mentally ill or on some hard drugs. Do not believe everything you see on the Internet,” she wrote.
“He was a happy soul. I can say I have been the closest to him for the past two years as I lived with him. So when I say I know him inside out, from the back of my head, I mean that shit.”
“By the way, it was not Barry Jhay. Stop sending him and his family members death threats.”
Kashy Godson died on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after allegedly committing suicide.
While some allege he jumped from his house balcony after battling depression for a long time, others alleged he was pushed off the building by someone he had a business transaction with.
