Giroud thanks Chelsea for ‘special memories’ ahead AC Milan move

Olivier Giroud has penned an emotional letter to Chelsea, thanking the club for the ‘special memories’ as he is set to move to AC Milan.

The French star, who joined the Blues in January 2018, is close to completing a transfer to the Serie A club on a two-year deal.

In a Twitter post on Friday evening, Giroud wrote: “I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart.

“Our victories in FA Cup, Europa League and Champions league have been magnificent.”

Chelsea would be able to command a transfer fee for the forward, who scored 11 goals in 31 appearances last season.

“To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments,” he wrote.

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal for £18m in 2018 and last month extended his contract until 2022, but won’t be honouring that.

The World Cup winner, who came on as a substitute in France’s defeat to Switzerland in the last-16 of Euro 2020, has scored 39 goals in 119 appearances for the club.

