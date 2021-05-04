Give account of N10trn security allocation, PDP challenges Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Give account of N10trn security allocation, PDP challenges Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has once again been challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to give an account of the N10.02 trillion allegedly spent on security by the ruling party.
The recent call by the main opposition party is in connected with the rising insecurity across the country, which has seen many citizens dead and others displaced from their communities.
The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its position is predicated on heightening allegations of diversion of funds meant for security.
The party also called on the National Assembly to pay attention and carry out some investigations into the spending of the fund.
“Our party is appalled that the APC and its administration have turned the heightened insecurity in our country which was caused by their incompetence, divisiveness and gross mismanagement of our national diversity, into bloody merchandise for APC leaders,” the statement read.
“The PDP challenges President Buhari, as the commander-in-chief, to speak out on the alleged diversion of security funds under his command.
“The party also calls on the two chambers of the National Assembly to immediately commence investigation into the spending of the N10.02 trillion.
“The PDP is further alarmed by the clear scheme by the APC and its administration to frustrate the well-intentioned strategies from the PDP to check the tide of terrorism and banditry in our country.
READ ALSO: In six years, APC has surpassed PDP’s 16 years achievements
“Our party rejects the move by the APC to frustrate the establishment of a National Borders Protection Force as suggested by the PDP to check further infiltration by terrorist elements as well as inflow of illegal arms into our country.
“The PDP insists that the setting up of a bureaucratic National Centre for Control of Small Arms by the APC administration instead of a pro-active and operational Borders Protection Force that will ensure watertight security at our borders further exposes the lack of commitment by the APC to secure our borders and check the inflow of terrorists and ammunition.
“Our party asserts that by its outlook and operation, such center cannot check the infiltration of terrorists as well as the flow of firearms into our country.
“The PDP, therefore, rejects the resort to a sitting room measure in the face of our porous borders and heightened terrorist activities in our country.
“The PDP consequently urges President Buhari to immediately establish the Borders Protection Force which will draw personnel and equipment from the military and other armed services to man our borders and check activities by terrorists and their backers.”
