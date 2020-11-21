‘Give me N100m and I will dislodge Tinubu from Lagos,’ Activist boasts on Twitter

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, on Friday asked Lagosians to contribute the sum of N100 million for him to help them dislodge the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the December 5 by-election in Lagos East Senatorial District.

Adeyanju, who made the call on his Twitter handle, insisted that he has the magic wand to end Tinubu’s perceived stranglehold of Lagos politics.

The activist added that all he needs was just N500,000 each from 200 people in the state for him to dislodge the former Lagos governor.

He said: “If we are serious about dislodging Tinubu in Lagos as the by-election on December 5 approaches, I know I can help raise N100million in the next 10 days. All I need to do is get 200 Nigerians to donate N500k each. But we are not yet ready for anything serious.”

However, many Lagosians had attacked him for daring to make such a statement especially as he is not from the state.

One of those who responded on Twitter told Adeyanju to go to his home state in Kogi and use the money to help the people as they are happy with Tinubu.

Bayo Alade: (@Baylade) “Oga, go and use the money to help the poor people of your Kogi State. How does Lagos politics concern you? Are you from Lagos? What is your obsession with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu?”

Almanasi Jnr.: (@AlmanasiJr) “This guy, I now believe u are mad. You need permanent psychiatric residence. We should donate so that you and the PDPs will run the away with the money as usual right?”

Lekan Onijingin: (@jinginlakes) If it’s a matter of N100m to dislodge Tinubu from Lagos, I swear ask @Atiku, he will give u N200million. Jaguda omo ole.”

George Owah: (@georgeowah) “Politics is a game of numbers, with the masses, transparency and organization we can dislodge corrupt leaders and Godfathers. @adeyanjudeji, you can do it, don’t mind them paid puppets that will try to discourage you. They r really scared of this situation. Just be transparent that’s all.”

Desenator: (@desenator1212) “You didn’t canvass for Alex Otti to take Abia away from PDP that have impoverished Abia State for long, it’s Lagos that you’re interested in. If we ask now, you will be from alaigbo. Mr Man, you will fail woefully.”

Arc. Wole A.: (@nvwole) “Is it the money that will vote or you want to use the money to buy votes? Is Tinubu on the ballot for the election? Should the conversation not be on the quality of the candidates? Una go worse pass the leaders you condemn today if you are given power.”

Omolola ‘Gbuaro: (@lola_gbuaro) “It’s far from that. It’s more of a scam alert, how achievable is it? Also, people will accept and defend their own (in this case Lagos) when compared to some others that‘s less better. Tinubu doesn’t control Lagos but he laid down the foundation of the politics operating in Lagos.”

