‘Give PDP another chance at the centre,’ Saraki begs Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Friday, urged Nigerians to give the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) another chance to rule the country.

PDP, which ruled the country for 16 years, was ousted from power by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

Saraki, who made the call while inaugurating some projects including schools and staff Quarters in Asaba, Delta State, said Nigerians would see a remarkable turnaround in situations if the PDP gets another chance to rule the country.

He charged governments at all levels to ensure infrastructural development in the country.

Saraki said: “It gives me great pleasure to be here (Delta) and to be part of this inauguration. I am very pleased with the performance of the Delta State government.

READ ALSO: ‘Silence on Nigeria’s crises because of 2023 dangerous,’ Saraki cautions politicians

“Our country is passing through some difficulties and I appeal to Nigerians to give PDP the chance again to lead Nigeria and you will see the difference.

“The Delta State government’s commitment to the growth and development of Asaba is laudable and commendable.”

In his address, the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, thanked Saraki for honouring his invitation to inaugurate the projects.

He assured that the state government would continue to meet the educational demand in Asaba and other parts of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions