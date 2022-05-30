Glo accountant, Folake, commits suicide in Lagos

An accountant with telecom giant, Globacom, Folake Abiola, has been reported dead having reportedly committed suicide at her residence at Osapa London, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the 45-year-old reportedly drank a dangerous substance suspected to be insecticide on Friday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police visited Abiola’s house and met her dead.

Hundeyin said, “The moment the police in that area were alerted, they arrived at the scene and met the woman lifeless on the floor. A bottle of insecticide was also found by her, apparently, she had ingested that insecticide.

“The family members that were there officially wrote to the divisional police officer requesting for the release of the corpse to enable them to bury her in accordance with Islamic rites and the corpse was released to the family on compassionate grounds”, he added.

The reason for her action is still unknown, though many have opined that she may have been driven to the act by depression.

