Globacom, 9mobile performances fail to meet industry standards in 19 states –NCC report

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that network providers, Globacom and 9mobile, failed to meet the industry’s key performance indicators (KPI) in 19 states, while their rival, Airtel struggled with one state; Ogun State.

The NCC key performance indicators consist of Rate of Drop Calls, Call Setup Success Rate, Standalone Dedicated Control Channel Congestion Rate and Traffic Control Channel Congestion Rate.

It was gathered that only MTN met the stipulated KPIs in all Nigerian states while Globacom, 9mobile, and Airtel failed in the four major performance indicators.

The NCC made this known in a recent quality of service report that covered KPIs in July 2020.

Fourteen states recorded high drop call rates, of which were majorly from Globacom and 9mobile subscribers. The drop call is explained as calls that were neither terminated by the caller nor the receiver.

While 9mobile failed to meet the KPI of Drop Call Rate in Nassarawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Yobe, Kwara, Kebbi, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Ebonyi and Osun states in July 2020, Globacom subscribers recorded high rate of dropped calls in Borno and Kebbi states during the same period.

According to the report’s breakdown, the telcos also failed in the KPI of CSSR, which is described as the number of tries a subscriber made to call before connecting to the receiver.

The failure was recorded in 10 states, with 9mobile covering Sokoto, Yobe, Kebbi, and Taraba, while Globacom accounted for poor CSSR in Sokoto, Zamfara, Plateau, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi and Taraba states.

For the probability of failure of accessing a stand-alone dedicated control channel during call setup, which is shortened as SDDCH congestion rate, seven states were affected, with Globacom accounting for all the states: Zamfara, Plateau, Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi and Taraba.

On the TCCH parameter metrics, explained as the probability of failure of accessing a traffic channel during call setup, 9mobile subscribers were affected in two states; Yobe and Taraba.

Meanwhile, Airtel failed to meet one KPI, according to NCC quality of service report, as it recorded failure in Ogun State for the performance metrics for Standalone Dedicated Control Channel Congestion Rate.

By Fakoyejo Oladeji….

