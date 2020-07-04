Global cases of covid-19 exceed 11m, as WHO urges worst hit countries to wake up to realities

New figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University on Friday have revealed that the global COVID-19 cases have exceeded 11 million, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease.

The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organisation.

Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus while making extensive alterations to work and social life that could last for a year or more until a vaccine is available.

READ ALSO: Global covid-19 cases exceed 8m, as WHO warns countries to stay alert over possible resurgence

Some countries are experiencing resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns, in what experts say could be a recurring pattern into 2021.

WHO has also urged countries hit by serious COVID-19 outbreaks to “wake up” to the realities on the ground instead of bickering, and to “take control” of the pandemic.

This came after the use of the drug known as remdesivir has been approved by the European Union to treat the deadly COVID-19 disease which has fast spread across the globe.

This was revealed on Friday by the EU Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides who informed that the drug will now be used to treat severe cases of COVID-19.

Join the conversation

Opinions