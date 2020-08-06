Global covid-19 cases reaches 19 million

The number of coronavirus infections continues to rise world wide as a lot of people from different continents have been diagnosed with the deadly disease.

According to The Spectator Index, it reports on Thursday, that the coronavirus infection has reached 19 million globally.

Read also: Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 700,000

The coronavirus outbreak which began in Wuhan China, in December 2019, has recently claimed the lives of over 700,000 people worldwide.

JUST IN: Worldwide coronavirus cases reach 19 million — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 6, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions