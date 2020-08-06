International Latest

Global covid-19 cases reaches 19 million

August 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The number of coronavirus infections continues to rise world wide as a lot of people from different continents have been diagnosed with the deadly disease.

According to The Spectator Index, it reports on Thursday, that the coronavirus infection has reached 19 million globally.

The coronavirus outbreak which began in Wuhan China, in December 2019, has recently claimed the lives of over 700,000 people worldwide.

