Global covid-19 cases surpass 20m, as drug company eyes 500-600m doses of vaccine by 2021

The latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University has revealed that worldwide COVID-19 cases have surpassed 20 million, with Brazil and Mexico reporting a combined 27,000 infections in just one day.

The figures provided by the America University on Tuesday also informed that more than 12.2 million have recovered, and almost 735,000 have died from the deadly disease which has fast spread across the globe.

Meanwhile, a US-listed drug company, Novavax Inc, said that its manufacturing capacity is sufficient to meet the US demand for COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, according to reports.

Executives of the company said that demand of vaccines could be as high as 500 million to 600 million doses.

Last week, Novavax said that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against COVID, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial.

Novavax expects to be able to produce well over 2 billion doses of its vaccine annually overall, the executives told reporters.

