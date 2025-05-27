Global scramble for lithium puts Nigeria on $800m trade trajectory   

Nigeria has emerged as a lithium hot spot with an estimated $800 million export surge ahead due to intense competition and increased investment in the resource driven by soaring demand for electric vehicles and storage demands.

In view of the growing demand for lithium, a crucial mineral used in the manufacturing of cellphones, electric car batteries, and other green technology worldwide, the development points to a substantial opportunity for the nation.

The $800 million trade boom most certainly relates to anticipated income from greater exploration, exports, and potentially foreign direct investment in the mining industry, as lithium-bearing minerals such as lepidolite and spodumene are abundant in Nigeria, particularly in areas like Nasarawa, Kogi, and Kwara states.

It is expected that increased mining and processing operations could create more job opportunities, improve industrial growth with potential development of local processing plants, and improve revenue boost as export duties, taxes, and royalties could enhance government earnings.

As demand for the commodity rises globally, efforts are being made to establish an environment that encourages responsible exploration, local processing, and strategic alliances to guarantee Nigeria reaps the full benefits of the resource, according to Dr. Oladele Henry Alake, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

“Nigeria’s lithium reserves represent a transformative opportunity for our economy. With global demand surging, we are committed to creating an enabling environment for responsible exploration, local processing, and strategic partnerships that ensure Nigeria benefits fully from this 21st-century resource.”

Similarly, under Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Nigeria’s current Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, the nation is concentrating on developing a whole value chain domestically, from mining to refining to the production of battery components, rather than just exporting raw materials.

She said, “This $800 million trade potential is just the beginning. We are focused not only on exporting raw materials but on building a complete value chain—from mining to refining to battery component manufacturing—right here in Nigeria.”

IMPACT ON MARKETS

Nigeria’s anticipated $800 million lithium trade boom could have a big impact on a number of domestic and international markets because it could expose more local and foreign investors to the country’s mining and infrastructure industries, which would increase the value of stocks listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

In addition to pushing the naira higher, more export revenue might boost foreign exchange reserves and make Nigeria a more significant player in the world lithium market, which could affect spot prices and draw interest from futures traders.

In the global lithium market, supply diversification will also occur as Nigeria will provide a new source of supply for the resource outside of the three main producers (China, Australia, and Chile), which could assist in stabilising the price.

If Nigeria dramatically boosts production and other suppliers (like Zimbabwe and Argentina) follow suit, lithium prices may potentially see medium- to long-term price pressure, particularly if demand growth slows.

Nigeria’s industrial sector has the ability to grow downstream, and with the right policies, the country might establish domestic lithium hydroxide or carbonate processing facilities, promoting larger manufacturing and industrialization.

Nigeria’s economic destiny may be redefined by the lithium boom, which would move the emphasis from oil to minerals. The implementation of policies, infrastructure spending, and the proportion of the value chain that remains in Nigeria, however, will determine the long-term market impact.

