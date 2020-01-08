G’NORSHIP ELECTION TUSSLE: Ikpeazu, Ishaku, Okowa know fate today

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday afternoon deliver judgment on the election petitions involving three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

The three governors are – Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

The apex court had fixed 2:00 p.m. for ruling on the appeals filed against the governors by the opponents in the March 9, 2019 governorship elections in their various states.

In the case of Ikpeazu, the candidate of the All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Alex Orti is challenging his victory at the apex court.

In the Taraba governor’s case, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is contending that despite the disqualification of its candidate, the law allows an alternate candidate who should be a runner up in the primary election.

In Delta, Great Ogboru of the APC wants the Supreme Court to sack Okowa because the number of votes in 15 local government areas of the state allegedly allocated to Okowa is more than the total number of registered voters in those areas.

Ogboru wants the Supreme Court to declare him the duly elected governor of Delta State.

