“Go ask your President”, Masari tells journalist who ask him why Buhari refused to visit Kankara

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has told a journalist to go and ask President Muhammadu Buhari why he refused to visit Kankara where schoolboys were kidnapped by bandits.

The bandits had attacked and kidnapped over 300 school boys from a Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina on Friday, December 11, the same day Buhari landed in the state for a private visit.

Nigerians had expected the president, who is in his hometown, Daura in Katsina to visit Kankara, but instead, Buhari sent a delegate from Abuja to visit the place.

However, when Masari, who had since visited Buhari in Daura over the kidnapping, appeared on Channels TV programme on Wednesday, December 16, a presenter demanded from him why the president was yet to visit Kankara.

Responding Masari said, “You go and ask your President. I didn’t ask him that. You go and ask him.”

Even when the presenter pressed further, reminding Masari that since he had visited and briefed the president of the incident he should have something to say, the governor refused to make any more comment on that.

There have been controversies over the actual number of students that were kidnapped.

While Katsina State government claimed 333, the Presidency said only 10 were missing but some of the students who escaped from the supposed bandits said 520 of them were kidnapped.

Latest information about the abducted boys from the Katsina government is that the boys are in a forest in Zamfara State and that the government is currently negotiating with the criminals to ensure their freedom.

