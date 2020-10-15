Go home, give govt chance to meet your demands, Lawan tells #SARSMustEnd protesters

#SARSMustEnd protesters have been urged by Senate President Ahmad Lawan to drop their protest and go back home to allow the government implement their demands.

Lawan made the appeal on Thursday during the Senate plenary in Abuja, noting that hence the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police had been disbanded, what should now follow was for all relevant stakeholders, including the National Assembly, to ensure the Federal Government implements the protesters’ demand.

The Senate President has continued to maintain that Nigerians have the right for peaceful protest and have also condemned the reported use of live amunition against the protesters.

However, he said on Thursday, “SARS has been disbanded. I believe that once protesters’ demands are met, their goals have been achieved.

READ ALSO: EKWEREMADU TO BUHARI: Seize opportunity of #SARSMustEnd protest to do right thing

“Therefore I appeal to our compatriots to go back home and give government the chance to implement those demands.”

A fresh protest against police brutality that started in Lagos last week Thursday has spread to many other states of the federation and in different countries of the world.

The protesters with hashtags #EndSARS, #SARSMustEnd and #EndSWAT, do not seem to be ready to drop their demand for a total reform of the Nigerian Police.

Since the start of the protest, security operatives were said to have killed at least 10 protesters.

Join the conversation

Opinions