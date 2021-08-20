Goalkeeper Ramsdale, midfielder Odegaard join Arsenal

English Premier League club, Arsenal on Friday completed the signing of a goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale and a midfielder, Martin Odegaard.

Ramsdale’s signing from Sheffield United was announced by the club hours after Odegaard’s was announced in the early hours of the day.

The deal for 23-year-old Ramsdale is said to be worth £24m plus a further £6m in add-ons.

He is available for the Gunners’ Premier League fixture against Chelsea this Sunday, but Odegaard will not make the squad as he waits for his visa clearance.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “Aaron is a talented young keeper with huge experience and has international experience for England.

“He will bring competition and that’s what we want to create – healthy competition, quality competition in every position. We identified Aaron as the ideal option.”

On the part of Odegaard, the Norwegian joined Real Madrid in 2015 but only made eight league appearances for the Spanish side. He spent time on loan at Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad before joining Arsenal on loan last January.

He now joins the Gunners on a permanent transfer for about £30m.

Asked what Odegaard would add to his squad, Arteta added: “A lot of things that he brought last season – he made us better, we needed more options and alternatives for creativity.

“He is still a really young man but he has huge experiences in clubs already and has unique talents for the way we want to play, so I am really pleased the club have made the effort.”

