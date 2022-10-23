God chose Jandor to change Lagos story – Funke Akindele

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, said on Sunday God chose the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor to change the story of the state effective from 2023.

Akindele stated this at the Sunday Worship Service of the Ayo Ni O Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere District, Badagry Circuit Headquarters.

She said God has been with her right from birth and He is interested in her aspirations to make Lagos State work for all segments and divisions in the state.

READ ALSO: ‘Time has come to address problem of bad governance in Nigeria,’ Funke Akindele on why she accepts PDP’s offer

Akindele said: “God has been with me from infant till I went to school and till now. He chose me to be the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP despite the crowd that struggled to be chosen.

“I give God all the glory for what he has done. God has always been doing the best for me.

“We were called by God, if not we would have backed out. People have suffered but God has called us and put us forward to come and change the story of Lagos State for the better. The success of Lagos State is ours.”

