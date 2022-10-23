News
God chose Jandor to change Lagos story – Funke Akindele
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, said on Sunday God chose the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor to change the story of the state effective from 2023.
Akindele stated this at the Sunday Worship Service of the Ayo Ni O Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere District, Badagry Circuit Headquarters.
She said God has been with her right from birth and He is interested in her aspirations to make Lagos State work for all segments and divisions in the state.
READ ALSO: ‘Time has come to address problem of bad governance in Nigeria,’ Funke Akindele on why she accepts PDP’s offer
Akindele said: “God has been with me from infant till I went to school and till now. He chose me to be the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP despite the crowd that struggled to be chosen.
“I give God all the glory for what he has done. God has always been doing the best for me.
“We were called by God, if not we would have backed out. People have suffered but God has called us and put us forward to come and change the story of Lagos State for the better. The success of Lagos State is ours.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...