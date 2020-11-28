‘God has cleared my path to Anambra Govt House,’ NIWA chief declares 2021 governorship bid

The Director-General of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, on Saturday, declared his intention to contest next year’s governorship election in Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Moghalu, who announced his intention to contest the election at a public gathering in Nnewi, Anambra State, expressed optimism that he would win the election.

He promised to correct anomalies in governance if elected as governor of Anambra next year.

The NIWA chief said: “God has cleared my path to the Government House, Awka, no man can puncture it.

“I will win the primary and the election proper without qualms. You are here because you believe in me. I assure you that I will never disappoint you. The work is about to start.

“We even have support outside the party. All my support groups are working towards one goal. There should be a synergy. You have great work to do and you should preach to people who are not yet converted. Power is not given but struggled for.

“I don’t believe in mere word-of-mouth support. It has to be backed up with concerted effort, genuine efforts. And we want quality supporters. I’m convinced that this time around, we are Government House bound.”

