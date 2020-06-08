God has told me I’ll be Edo gov, no man born of woman will stop me –PDP aspirant

Ahead of the September 2020 governorship election in Edo State, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant, has claimed that he had been told by God he would emerge as the state governor.

The PDP aspirant, Kenneth Imasuagbon made the claim when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, on June 7.

“I will be governor. God has told me that. No man born of woman will stop me. I can tell you I’m unstoppable. I have God and I have Edo people backing me,” be said.

On whether God was specific on when he was going to become the state governor, Imasuagbon responded, “Time and season belong to God. God knows when it will be but I’m applying myself to time.

“I will not stop running to be governor of Edo state until I reach my goal. Make no mistake, I am a very resilient person. Those who know me from my school days know me (for that). I am a courageous man. My courage is as strong as steel.”

Further saying that he had better credentials above other PDP aspirants, Imasuagbon said he impacted on the lives of most people in the state and would do more if he emerges the state governor.

