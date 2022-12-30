God, not G-5 governors will determine Nigeria’s next president – Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Friday God would determine Nigeria’s next president and not the action of his five aggrieved colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okowa stated this in Aboh when he led the PDP campaign train to Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West local government areas of the state.

He expressed confidence that the five governors would put the past behind them and work for the victory of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The governors – Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) -had stayed away from the PDP presidential campaigns since September to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

They had also promised to announce their adopted presidential candidate in January.

Okowa said: “God has said it that we, the PDP, will win this election. Many things may be happening now and people may be asking what about the G-5 governors.

“These governors are our brothers; everybody is important. But what God has said will happen, nobody can change it.

“So even if some of them decide to support the All Progressives Congress (APC), some will still remain with us because there will be a division among them.

“The real truth is that I have strong political eyes and I have observed that no matter what they do, PDP will win the forthcoming election, by the grace of God.

READ ALSO: Wike reacts to reports on G5 meeting with Tinubu, accuses Atiku of holding talks with APC governors in Dubai

“It is only the power of God that can help us to win. So, no matter what the G-5 said that they would work with APC or any other party, we will win.”

Okowa, who is the PDP vice-presidential candidate, said the party would bring the desired change in the country and urged Nigerians to vote for the party next year.

He declared that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was not good enough to lead the country.

The governor added: “We all know that the candidate of APC is not good enough to be our president.

“Also we know that Labour Party is not going anywhere and we need to sweet talk the party supporters not to waste their votes.

“Those supporters wishing to vote for Labour Party are only indirectly helping APC and trying to reduce the vote of PDP.

“So, please go and plead with Labour Party supporters to return to PDP and join hands with us to change Nigeria for the better.

“We, the PDP, are ready to change the so-called previous change. Therefore, everyone should go and get his or her PVC.”

