“God silenced the enemies’ devices” on Ebonyi local council elections —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Tuesday God foiled the possible ambush laid by “enemies” of the state over the conduct of local government election in the state.

The local council elections took place in Ebonyi on August 29.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the chairmanship seats in the 13 local government areas of the state.

Umahi stated this during the inauguration of the newly-elected council chairmen at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

He urged the elected officers, party faithful and the citizens to thank God for a successful conduct of the election after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said: “Few people knew that we were running into a constitutional crisis because of COVID-19 but God gave us wisdom on what to do and silenced the enemies’ devices.

“The election itself remains the best in the state’s history without incidences of death, accidents and recorded impressive voter turnout.

“This kind of process may not be obtained in others states because there will be so much fear of people being killed, disagreements and acrimony.”

Umahi thanked the councils’ caretaker chairmen for their wonderful performance, noting that they assumed office when the state was badly challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new chairmen should not work for anybody who does not work with them and that is why we insist that those who worked for us since 2015 when we were badly challenged should be ‘carried along.

“I have no regrets alongside my officials for believing in you and for asking God to bring you and our party executives back in office.

“You should therefore work for the people believing that the legacies you leave in office will be worth more than anything else,” he added.

The state Attorney- General, and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, said the election followed stipulated constitutional provisions and commended the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) for a hitch-free exercise.

