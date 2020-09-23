God used Wike for my re-election - Obaseki | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday thanked the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors for their roles in his re-election.

He also commended the people of Edo State for re-electing him for another term of four years last Saturday.

The governor, according to a statement issued by the state government, stated this when he paid a “thank-you” visit to his Rivers State counterpart at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and his wife, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu.

Other members of the PDP Campaign Council in Edo State led by the chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, were also on the trip to Port Harcourt.

Obaseki said: “I want to thank Edo people for their doggedness and determination in ensuring that their votes counted and the will of the people achieved.

“The victory in the September 19 poll was made possible by God and God used the people as an instrument to actualise my second term ambition.

“After I was pushed out of my former party, this house was the first place I sought solace. You took me in as a brother, out of the storm, changed my clothes, and gave me food to eat.

“It was in this house, the campaign council met to work out the key strategies that led us to victory. You mobilised people across the country. You moved to Benin, went through the humiliation and attacks. You supported us and we won.

“It will be a sin against God if we do not come to say thank you. Even if the victory we are celebrating is from God. He has used people like you to make it happen.”

He assured that his administration would concentrate on delivering development to the people of Edo State.

In his response, Wike commended Obaseki and his deputy, for standing firmly by the Edo people, saying it was a motivating factor for them to join hands in solidarity.

He expressed his excitement that all the states in the South-South now belonged to PDP and could now speak with one voice.

The Rivers governor urged Obaseki to forgive those who stood against him in the build-up to the election.

He said: “I did not want division. I insisted that it will be good we are all together. This will make it easy to go into the electoral battle and win.

“I thank you, my brother, Obaseki for carrying everybody along in the party. Edo people are also looking up to you.

“Forgive everybody. Forgive your political opponents. I am happy that today, South-South is under one political party. This will make for integration. We can speak with one voice in moving Nigeria forward. This is the sweetest electoral victory I have ever witnessed.”

