God will determine my next move in 2023 —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Thursday reacted to speculations he was eyeing the presidency in 2023.

Umahi, who spoke with journalists after inspecting the Ebonyi Airport, International Shopping Mall and the Executive Chambers at the Government House, however, said God would determine his next adventure after leaving office in three years’ time.

The governor will complete his second term of four years in 2023.

Umahi said he did so much as governor and would want to rest after leaving office.

He said: “I have worked so hard from my youth, even harder for the government, but it is up to God to decide whether I should rest. God is on my mind, where He wants me to go, I will go and what He wants me to do, I will do.

“I keep saying leadership is about the fear of God, passion to work for the people and the realisation that this is a transitional camp.”

