‘God will never give power to people who will sell off Nigeria,’ Wike replies Okowa, Tambuwal

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has responded to the statement credited to his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of next year’s election.

Okowa, who spoke in Aboh when he led the PDP campaign train to Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West local government areas of the state on Friday, said only God would determine Nigeria’s next president and not his five aggrieved colleagues in the PDP.

He said: “God has said that we, the PDP, will win this election. Many things may be happening now and people may be asking what about the G-5 governors.

“These governors are our brothers; everybody is important. But what God has said will happen, nobody can change it.

READ ALSO: God, not G-5 governors will determine Nigeria’s next president – Okowa

“So even if some of them decide to support the All Progressives Congress (APC), some will still remain with us because there will be a division among them.”

The quintet of governors Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) -had stayed away from the PDP presidential campaigns since September to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

They had also promised to announce their adopted presidential candidate in January.

Wike, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, however, said God would not give power to those who would sell off Nigeria in one second.

He insisted that the G-5 has continued to wax stronger because it has God’s backing on its agitation for justice and equity in PDP.

He also fired back at the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who told journalists on Saturday that the major opposition would take necessary actions whenever the governors make public their position on the adopted presidential candidate.

Wike said: “Some people said it is only God that will decide who will be president and not G5. We are where we are because of God, nobody can even breathe air, if not God, not to talk about holding position.

“So, nobody can tell us that it is only God. We know that it is only God that gives power but our prayer is to our God: don’t allow those who will sell off Nigeria in one second to be in power. Our prayer is: God, don’t allow anybody that you’ll have an agreement with, and the next two minutes the person will change.

“Our prayer is: God, don’t allow those who will betray their brother when they have agreed with their brother to do something. God, may you never allow such persons and that is why God is still making G5 to be stronger.

“Somebody even said they will handle us when we decide. These are the things that annoy us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now