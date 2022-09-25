Politics
“God will soon reveal next President to me’ —Kumuyi
Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, has promised to announce Nigeria’s next president once he gets a revelation from God in that regard.
Pastor Kumuyi who spoke with journalists at the end of the Deeper Life Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) in Minna, Niger State on Saturday, said that he is yet to receive any revelation from God on who the next President would be.
Read also: Strike: Kumuyi begs Nigerian govt, ASUU to embrace dialogue
The cleric, however, promised that once he receives the revelation from God, he would not hesitate to make the revelation known to Nigerians.
“I cannot tell you a lie. God has not shown me anything. He has not found it fit to tell me. He does not tell everybody, everything. Who am I to tell God why haven’t you tell me about the next President? When he tells me, I will come and tell you,” Kumuyi promised.
