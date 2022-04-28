Godfatherism, as evident in APC, PDP, others a sign of retrogression —Atedo Peterside

Economists and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, has taken a swipe at Nigerian politicians for their fawning admiration for godfatherism.

The economist maintained that the practice, which allows incompetent people to get to power, is contributory to the retrogressive state of the country.

Mr Atedo, who said this during an interview session on Arise TV on Thursday, faulted the two mega parties for not allowing best candidates as their flag bearers.

“It is a different thing in parties like APC and PDP that don’t usually allow best candidates. Consensus is not different from godfatherism. You must have to know big men before you can get the ticket or be allowed to occupy important position. I don’t subscribe to this.

“The best thing is to do away with this crude method because the country needs urgent attention. This practice of godfatherism won’t make us have the best of candidates to rule the country and bring necessary change”, he added.

Read also: Nothing has changed with Police since 2020 #EndSARS protests – Atedo Peterside

The statesman argued that for maximum performance, presidents should not be allowed to spend more than four years in office.

He said that this will bring about focus and make citizens assess what every government is doing while in power.

“I think for improved performance of our leaders, only governors should be allowed to spend more than four years in office. The president should spend only four years. Even if it needs that we have to change the constitution. So that if any government comes to power, it will be focused.”

Speaking on zoning, Atedo contended that excellence should come before influence in leadership positions, adding that the two parties can do well to zone their presidential tickets as long as the candidates are ready to take the country to where it should be.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now