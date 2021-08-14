Politics
Godfathers offered N500m for Anambra governorship ticket – Labour Party
The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, claimed on Saturday some political godfathers in Anambra tried to buy the party’s ticket for the November 6 governorship election in the state with N500 million.
Abure, who disclosed this at the flag-off of the party’s campaign for the election, said the godfathers initially offered him N50 million for the ticket before they increased the amount to N500 million.
He said: “Labour Party’s ticket is not for sale. After our governorship primary of June 11, 2021, some political godfathers/merchants came to my office to offer us N50 million for the ticket. But I angrily drove them out.
“They came again after the official opening of our campaign office some days later and made a higher offer of N500 million for me to sell our ticket to them.
“They have been fighting and tearing at each other, within and amongst members; confusing themselves and each other with court orders after court orders. They have continued to confuse not just themselves but even the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO: 18 parties to take part in Anambra governorship election – INEC
“LP is the only party that is at peace because we have no godfathers within or outside. Little wonder it was easy for us to choose very energetic, vibrant, intelligent, articulate and educated governorship and deputy governorship candidates below 45 years.”
Abure urged President Muhammadu Buhari encourage members of the National Assembly to allow electronic transmission of electronic results.
“That will give hope to candidates like Obiora Agbasimalo, who has the overwhelming support of the masses in the state,” the LP chairman added.
Agbasimalo, who received the LP’s flag at the event, thanked the party members and people of the state for supporting his “Anambra Renewal Movement” campaign.
