Golden Eagles begin WAFU B campaign with win over hosts Ghana

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets kicked off their WAFU B campaign on a bright note after defeating hosts Ghana 4-2 in the opener on Saturday.

The Group opener of the U-17 championship, played in Cape Coast stadium, saw the Eaglets put up fantastic displays to seal a big win.

Emmanuel Michael, Precious Williams, Jubril Azeez and Light Ike were the scorers for the Nigerian team while Abdul Razak Salifu and Collins Agyemang scored for Ghana.

Michael opened scoring for the Eaglets in the 12th minute off a brilliant free-kick before Williams made it 2-0 on 43 minutes.

In the 53rd minute Azeez got on the score sheet to make it 3-1 before Salifu pulled a goal back for Ghana on 58 minutes.

With 12 minutes left Ike added the fourth goal but Agyemang scored from the penalty spot to end the tie 4-2.

The Eaglets will take on Togo in their next group game on Tuesday, and a draw would be enough to see them through to the semi-finals.

Côte d’Ivoire will face Benin Republic on Sunday and Burkina Faso against Niger Republic in the other group of the tournament.

The two teams that make it to the final of the WAFU B tournament will qualify for the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria.

And the top four teams at the U-17 AFCON tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru as the CAF representatives.

